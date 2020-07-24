Hot, humid weather forecast in city Lahore

The Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in Potohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur during night time on Friday.

According to synoptic situation, a seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Weak moist currents are reaching central and southern parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 36 and 27 Celsius, respectively on Friday.