Hot Weather To Prevail In Most Parts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
According to Met office Islamabad, rain-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and its adjoining areas.
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Sibbi 44, Dadu and Turbat 43.