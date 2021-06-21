UrduPoint.com
Hot Weather To Prevail In Most Parts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:42 PM

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to Met office Islamabad, rain-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and its adjoining areas.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in(C): Sibbi 44, Dadu and Turbat 43.

