Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

While partly cloudy weather was expected in upper parts of country whereas continental air was prevailing over upper parts of the country,MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Mithi, Chhor 42, Shaheed Benazirabad and Padidan 41 degrees centigrade.