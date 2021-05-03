UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot,dry Weather Likely To Persist In Most Plain Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 08:30 PM

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most plain areas

The Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday forecast hot and dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday forecast hot and dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

Dust-thunderstorm/ gusty winds with rain were expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Upper Punjab, Northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in Tuesday afternoon, PMD reported.

Continental air prevailed over most parts of the country, while weak moist currents were reaching western and upper parts.

Maximum temperatures recorded (in C) on Monday were : Bahawalnagar 43, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mithi 42, and Nurpur Thal, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan, Mohenjo-Daro, Sargodha and Multan 41.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Islamabad Weather Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Kot Addu

Recent Stories

Old Ravian donates for COVID-19 infected GCU emplo ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Hopes Flights to Egyptian Resorts Will Resu ..

6 minutes ago

Screening healthcare workers can warn for future v ..

6 minutes ago

Traders demand relaxation in timings for business

6 minutes ago

CCPO visits different markets to review implementa ..

9 minutes ago

Deceuninck's fit-again Evenepoel to race Giro

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.