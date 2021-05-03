Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most plain areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday forecast hot and dry weather in most plain areas of the country during next 24 hours.

Dust-thunderstorm/ gusty winds with rain were expected in Islamabad, Pothohar region, Upper Punjab, Northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in Tuesday afternoon, PMD reported.

Continental air prevailed over most parts of the country, while weak moist currents were reaching western and upper parts.

Maximum temperatures recorded (in C) on Monday were : Bahawalnagar 43, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mithi 42, and Nurpur Thal, Bhakkar, Kot Addu, Rahim Yar Khan, Mohenjo-Daro, Sargodha and Multan 41.