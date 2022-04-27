KP to witness significant heat increase in next week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Regional Met Office here Wednesday informed that due to high pressure in the upper atmosphere the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the province especially in southern districts till May 2.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued alert that prevailing hot and dry weather may cause heat stroke, water stress on standing crops, vegetables and orchards.

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places over the area. Day time temperatures are likely to remain 05-07�C above normal in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A fresh western weather system may give light moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning over isolated places of the upper parts of the province from April 28 to 30.

Strong winds speed reaching up to 25-35 km per hour are also predicted over isolated parts of the region from April 28 to 30. The current heat wave may enhance the snow melt leading to increased river runoff.

Farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly.

General public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and take all precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life, damages to crops, animals and infrastructure.

The PDMA issued alert that health and medical services, paramedics and rescue department to maintain requisite facilities for the heat stroke center.