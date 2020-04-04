UrduPoint.com
Light Rain Expected In City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:06 PM

Light rain expected in city Lahore

Light rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most part of the province including in the provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Light rain coupled with wind-thunderstorm is expected in most part of the province including in the provincial capital during next 24 hour.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 31 degrees celsius and 17 degrees centigrade, respectively.

However, light rain wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Gujranwala, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailingover the most parts of the country.

