Light Rain-wind/thunderstorm Likely At Upper KP, Northern Punjab, Northern Areas: PMD
Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 11:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Partly cloudy weather with light rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over hill is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.
Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country, while very cold weather will grip northern Balochistan.
According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist during the next 24 hours.
During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts. Rain occurred at isolated places in north/southwest Balochistan and upper Sindh.
The rainfall recorded was Quetta (Samungli, City 11mm), Dalbandin, Kalat 06, Panjgur 05 and Gwadar 01mm.
The lowest temperatures recorded were Kalam -12C, Leh -11, Astore, Gupis -06, Kalat -05, Chitral -03, Bagrote, Dir, Drosh, Mirkhani, Rawalakot and Skardu -02C.
