Open Menu

Light Rain-wind/thunderstorm Likely At Upper KP, Northern Punjab, Northern Areas: PMD

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas: PMD

Partly cloudy weather with light rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over hill is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Partly cloudy weather with light rain-wind/thunderstorm with light snowfall over hill is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northern Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country, while very cold weather will grip northern Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was affecting western parts of the country and likely to persist during the next 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts. Rain occurred at isolated places in north/southwest Balochistan and upper Sindh.

The rainfall recorded was Quetta (Samungli, City 11mm), Dalbandin, Kalat 06, Panjgur 05 and Gwadar 01mm.

The lowest temperatures recorded were Kalam -12C, Leh -11, Astore, Gupis -06, Kalat -05, Chitral -03, Bagrote, Dir, Drosh, Mirkhani, Rawalakot and Skardu -02C.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gwadar Gilgit Baltistan Chitral Dir Kalat Skardu Rawalakot Dalbandin Panjgur

Recent Stories

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

2 minutes ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

2 minutes ago
 Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gan ..

Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

2 minutes ago
 US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

2 minutes ago
 Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Ban ..

Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town

3 minutes ago
 PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's p ..

PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization

6 minutes ago
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

25 minutes ago
 UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR C ..

UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes

24 minutes ago
 PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar

PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar

24 minutes ago
 Upgradation of offices of women police officers be ..

Upgradation of offices of women police officers being completed rapidly: IG Punj ..

24 minutes ago
 PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's p ..

PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization

24 minutes ago
 New York to deploy state troops on subway

New York to deploy state troops on subway

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather