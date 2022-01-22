UrduPoint.com

Lowry Tunnel Closed, Heavy Snowfall Continues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Lowry Tunnel closed, heavy snowfall continues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Heaving Snowfall continues on Chitral Lowry Tunnel since night and to avoid any untoward incident the tunnel closed for all traffic due to slipperiness.

An official of the Chitral Police Control said that work is underway to clear the road leading to Lowry Tunnel and asked tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to Chitral Lower.

he also advised the people to use snow chains for tyres for any emergency travelling.

