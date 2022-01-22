Lowry Tunnel closed, heavy snowfall continues

(@FahadShabbir)

Heaving Snowfall continues on Chitral Lowry Tunnel since night and to avoid any untoward incident the tunnel closed for all traffic due to slipperiness

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Heaving Snowfall continues on Chitral Lowry Tunnel since night and to avoid any untoward incident the tunnel closed for all traffic due to slipperiness.

An official of the Chitral Police Control said that work is underway to clear the road leading to Lowry Tunnel and asked tourists to avoid unnecessary travel to Chitral Lower.

he also advised the people to use snow chains for tyres for any emergency travelling.