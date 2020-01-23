UrduPoint.com
Mainly Cold,cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In Most Parts: Met Office

Muhammad Irfan 2 days ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 04:47 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly cold and partly cloudy weather condition in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly cold and partly cloudy weather condition in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain (snowfall over mountain) expected at isolated places in northwest Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night, Met office reported.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country,however, rain occurred in Muzaffarabad.

Rainfall (mm): Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 01.

Minimum temperatures recorded in (�C): Skardu -18�C, Kalam -14�C, Bagrote -13�C, Astore, Parachinar, Gupis -11�C, Hunza -09�C, Malamjabba -06�C, Rawalakot, Murree, Dir, Quetta -04�C, Drosh -03�C.

