Mainly dry weather expected in city Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 30 and 17 Celsius respectively on Wednesday.

According to Met office, light rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in some regions including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum.

During the past 24 hours, rain was received in some districts including Murree 18mm, Mandi Bahuddin 6mm, Faisalabad 4mm, Jhelum, Jhang 3mm, Kasur, Bahawalnagar 3mm, Toba Tek Singh 2mm, Okara 1mm.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country on Thursday.