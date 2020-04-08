UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mainly Dry Weather Expected In City Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 06:03 PM

Mainly dry weather expected in city Lahore

Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 30 and 17 Celsius respectively on Wednesday.

According to Met office, light rain with wind-thunderstorm is expected in some regions including Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum.

During the past 24 hours, rain was received in some districts including Murree 18mm, Mandi Bahuddin 6mm, Faisalabad 4mm, Jhelum, Jhang 3mm, Kasur, Bahawalnagar 3mm, Toba Tek Singh 2mm, Okara 1mm.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country on Thursday.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Weather Murree Kasur Okara Jhang Rawalpindi Bahawalnagar Chakwal Jhelum Toba Tek Singh Attock

Recent Stories

Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff playing a fr ..

3 minutes ago

A man electrocuted by 11000 KV Line in Bajaur

3 minutes ago

Afghan Armed Forces Kill 6 Taliban Members in Sout ..

3 minutes ago

Shab-e-Barat to be observed at homes

3 minutes ago

KP govt appeals for temporary healthcare professio ..

7 minutes ago

CEO PEDO suspends 2 engineers over closure of hyde ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.