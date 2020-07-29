UrduPoint.com
Mainly Hot, Humid Weather Forecast, Rain At KPK, Pujab, Kashmir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:44 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department Tuesday forecast mainly hot and humid weather in most parts of the the country for Wednesday.

However, Rain wind/thundershowers are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Kashmir.

During past 24 hour, Rain- thunderstorms occurred in Sindh, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The maximum rainfall was recorded in Kashmir: Kotli 30, Rawalakot 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Lower Dir 07, Kakul 06, Balakot, Malam Jabba 02. Sindh: Mithi 04, Karachi 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrut 02 , Astor 01 mm rain while trace in Islamabad .

The maximum temperatures were recorded : Sibi 46, Dadu, Dalbandin 45 and Nokondi 44. Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating in north eastern parts of the country.

