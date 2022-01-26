Met Office forecasts mainly very cold, dry weather across the country

(@Abdulla99267510)

Dense fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night hours.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26, 2022) Mainly very cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad, Peshawar, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad four degree centigrade, Lahore nine, Karachi twelve, Quetta minus four and Murree minus one degree centigrade.

According to Met office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, cloudy weather with chances of light rain-snow is expected in Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula, cold, dry and foggy weather is likely to prevail in Jammu.

Temperature recorded this morning: Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramula minus one degree centigrade, Jammu seven, Leh minus thirteen and Shopian zero degree centigrade.