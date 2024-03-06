Open Menu

NDMA's NCOP Forecast Rain, Snow From March 6-12

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 09:28 PM

National Common Operating Picture (NCOP) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory of unpredictable weather over the coming days, with forecasts indicating a mix of rain and snow across various regions.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) National Common Operating Picture (NCOP) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory of unpredictable weather over the coming days, with forecasts indicating a mix of rain and snow across various regions.

Starting from March 6, a weak westerly wave will sweep over Balochistan, bringing light to moderate rainfall to western areas. Meanwhile, parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and the Pothohar region should prepare for rain, thunderstorms, and even snowfall over hills.

As the week progresses, from March 8 to 10, cloudy conditions are expected to dominate most regions, accompanied by isolated rainfall in Central and Southern Punjab. Additionally, moderate snowfall is anticipated in the northern parts of Pakistan, potentially leading to temporary road closures.

The forecast for March 10 to 12 predicts a shift in weather patterns, with rain and thunderstorms forecast in both southern and northern parts of Balochistan, including areas like Ketch, Gwadar, and Quetta.

Similar weather conditions are expected in western and upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Kashmir, while the rest of the country can anticipate dry weather.

These weather fluctuations may have various impacts across the country. Landslides are likely in vulnerable areas such as Upper KP, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, advising tourists to exercise caution. Moderate to heavy snowfall is anticipated in northern parts of KP and Balochistan, potentially leading to road closures. Urban and flash flooding are also concerns, particularly in the upper catchment areas and urban centers like Gwadar, Lasbela, and Khuzdar, Kalat and Killa Abdullah.

NDMA advised residents and travelers to stay informed and take necessary precautions to mitigate potential risks associated with the upcoming weather conditions.

