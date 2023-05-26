New series of rains likely to start in KP from Sunday, PDMA issues warning to tourists

(@FahadShabbir)

New series of rains are likely to start in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Sunday, an official of the Meteorology Department said here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :New series of rains are likely to start in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Sunday, an official of the Meteorology Department said here Friday.

Because of the prediction of the heavy rain, the Director General, PDMA instructed district administration to take precautionary measures in view of thundershowers and hailstorm and should ensure the availability of small and heavy machinery by the district administration.

The PDMA also issued necessary instructions for the farmers of sensitive districts. In the instructions, the PDMA advised the farmers to make proper arrangements for their activities keeping in view the forecast as crops are threatened by strong winds and hailstorms.

PDMA in this connection said that storm drains should be monitored from time to time besides ensuring dissemination of advisory to tourists and local communities in sensitive upland areas. PDMA also instructed the concerned quarters to convey the messages of the heavy rain, thundershowers and hailstorm should be delivered in local languages.

It should also ensure awareness of adverse effects on standing crops and livestock besides instruction to all concerned line departments to be vigilant in maintaining road links and alternative routes should be provided for traffic to avoid road closure.

The PDMA instructed the district administrations to make special arrangements passengers should be warned in advance on provincial and national highways in sensitive areas besides relevant authorities should transfer people to safe waiting areas.

It should ensure the availability of emergency services personnel at the sensitive points with availability of basic commodities including medical personnel and medicines. PDMA in its advisory directed the district administration to inform the tourists about the weather situation. The tourists should take special precautions while traveling as a tourist site, said the PDMA letter.

The official of the Met Office said that the rains are likely to continue intermittently till May 31 while the PDMA's Emergency Operation Center is fully operational, and the public can contact our helpline 1700 for information and guidance.