PC weather with chances of rain forecast for city

Sat 31st July 2021 | 10:18 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated thunderstorm and rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Saturday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36.5 degree centigrade and 28.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 78 per cent at 8 am and 53 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:10 am and set at 19:10 pm tomorrow.

