Rain Forecast During Next 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:50 PM

Rain forecast during next 24 hours

The MET office here on Monday forecast rain, wind-thundershower in Kashmir, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, and Islamabad during next 24 hours

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorm would also occur during the period.

Isolated heavy falls and hailstorm would also occur during the period.

Dust storm in Upper Sindh whereas seasonal low lies over northwest of Balochistan and its adjoining areas may persist.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Nokkundi, Sibbi 47, Dadu and Dalbandin 46.

