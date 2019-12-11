UrduPoint.com
Rain Forecast For City

In Bahawalpur

Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:09 PM

Rain forecast for city in Bahawalpur

The Met Office has forecast a cloudy and cold weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Met Office has forecast a cloudy and cold weather with chances of rain for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperatures 18 Centigrade and the lowest minimum 08 Centigrade degrees were forecast for next 24 hours.

The Met Office has also forecast a cloudy and cold weather with chances of rain for other parts of the region during next 24 hours.

