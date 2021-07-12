Rain in city Lahore turns weather pleasant

(@FahadShabbir)

The city on Monday received light to moderate rain, which turned weather pleasant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The city on Monday received light to moderate rain, which turned weather pleasant.

Meteorological Department said this weather condition is likely to persist for a couple of days, along with overcast conditions.

According to the synoptic situation, strong monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

Weather officials said rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Pothohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Mianwali, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, and Bahawalnagar.

While heavy fall are also expected in upper Punjab during this period.

During the last 24 hour, many districts received rain including Sialkot (Airport 198mm, City 123mm), Noorpur Thal, Jhelum 98mm, Jhang 92mm, Mangla 70mm, Narowal 67mm, Gujrat 63mm, Toba Tek Singh 60mm, Mandi Bahauddin 50mm, Gujranwala 57mm, Hafizabad 36mm, Lahore ( Airport 34mm, City 20mm), Kasur 26mm, Murree 21mm, Chakwal 20mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 20mm, Shamsabad 9mm), Islamabad (Bokra 8mm, Saidpur 7mm, Zero Point 6mm, Golra 4mm), Joharabad 12mm, Faisalabad 6mm, Sargodha (City 4mm).

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded in the city as 31 and 25 degrees centigrade respectively on Monday.