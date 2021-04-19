Rain Wind Thunderstorm Likely In KP,Sindh, Punjab
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 09:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday forecast cloudy weather with rain wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in northeast Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.
A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country tonight and likely to grip upper/central parts on Tuesday.
Rainfall (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 07, Malam Jabba 06, Sindh: Hyderabad 17, Punjab: Chakwal 01, Murree 03, Balochistan: Lasbella 11, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 05, City 02), Garhi Dupatta 04, Rawalakot 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 08, Astore 05, Gupis, Hunza 03, Bagrote, Chillas 01.
Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor 43, Dadu, Mithi 42, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Mohenjodharo 40.