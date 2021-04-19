Rain wind thunderstorm likely in KP,Sindh, Punjab

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday forecast cloudy weather with rain wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in northeast Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday forecast cloudy weather with rain wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in northeast Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country tonight and likely to grip upper/central parts on Tuesday.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 07, Malam Jabba 06, Sindh: Hyderabad 17, Punjab: Chakwal 01, Murree 03, Balochistan: Lasbella 11, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 05, City 02), Garhi Dupatta 04, Rawalakot 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 08, Astore 05, Gupis, Hunza 03, Bagrote, Chillas 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor 43, Dadu, Mithi 42, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Mohenjodharo 40.