UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Wind Thunderstorm Likely In KP,Sindh, Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 09:38 PM

Rain wind thunderstorm likely in KP,Sindh, Punjab

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday forecast cloudy weather with rain wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in northeast Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday forecast cloudy weather with rain wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in northeast Balochistan, upper Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country tonight and likely to grip upper/central parts on Tuesday.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 07, Malam Jabba 06, Sindh: Hyderabad 17, Punjab: Chakwal 01, Murree 03, Balochistan: Lasbella 11, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 05, City 02), Garhi Dupatta 04, Rawalakot 02, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 08, Astore 05, Gupis, Hunza 03, Bagrote, Chillas 01.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor 43, Dadu, Mithi 42, Jacobabad, Sukkur and Mohenjodharo 40.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Murree Hyderabad Gilgit Baltistan Sukkur Jacobabad Chakwal Dadu Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Balakot Garhi Dupatta Airport

Recent Stories

HDA Labor Union to protests against non-payment of ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB over a bail mat ..

2 minutes ago

GCU adopts competitive online education policy

2 minutes ago

Administration to implement court order regarding ..

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad Electric Supply Company suspends SDO Ode ..

4 minutes ago

Russia moves Navalny to prison hospital under West ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.