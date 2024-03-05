Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, northern areas

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm and snowfall over hills at isolated places in north/southwest Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was affecting western parts of Balochistan.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was affecting western parts of Balochistan.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold weather is likely in northern parts.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts. Rain occurred at isolated places in north/southwest Balochistan. The rainfall recorded during the period was Panjgur 01mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Kalam -13 C, Leh -12, Astore -06, Skardu, Kalat -04, Dir, Malam Jabba, Chitral, Murree and Mir Khani -03 C.

