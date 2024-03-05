- Home
- Weather
- News
- Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, northern areas
Rain-wind/thunderstorm Likely At Isolated Places In Balochistan, KP, Punjab, Northern Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm and snowfall over hills at isolated places in north/southwest Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm and snowfall over hills at isolated places in north/southwest Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during the next 24 hours.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave was affecting western parts of Balochistan.
Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very cold weather is likely in northern parts.
During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts. Rain occurred at isolated places in north/southwest Balochistan. The rainfall recorded during the period was Panjgur 01mm.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Kalam -13 C, Leh -12, Astore -06, Skardu, Kalat -04, Dir, Malam Jabba, Chitral, Murree and Mir Khani -03 C.
Recent Stories
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families
Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested
Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation
BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi
SC issues written order regarding Pervaiz Musharraf case
More Stories From Weather
-
Cold and dry weather forecasts in Sukkur division3 hours ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh3 hours ago
-
Tourists visit Kanigram valley after snowfall1 day ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Karachi1 day ago
-
Snowfall in Murree: precautionary measures advised3 days ago
-
Tourists urged to get weather updates before visiting Murree3 days ago
-
Heavy snowfall blocks Garamchishma road in Chitral3 days ago
-
Dry weather forecast for city3 days ago
-
Dry weather, gusty winds forecast for Sindh3 days ago
-
Weather turns cold after drizzling in city4 days ago
-
KMC cancels leaves of staffers in view of rain forecast6 days ago
-
Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 296 days ago