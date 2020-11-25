Recent rain spells bring early intense winter: PMD

Recent spells of rain, which have brought intense early cold in most parts of the country, has changed the trend of winters in month of November as compared to previous year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Recent spells of rain, which have brought intense early cold in most parts of the country, has changed the trend of winters in month of November as compared to previous year.

Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik told APP here on Wednesday that these intense weather conditions would persist for next three days.

He said usually these rains, that brings down the temperature to zero, occur in mid of December every year, however, he said this year it was an early onset of chilly weather in most parts of the country including upper region.

He told that these intense chilled weather conditions would start in the mid of December and would prevail till February in various parts of the country.

Talking about the cold winds that entered Sindh region during last 48 hours, he said the westerly cold wave was affecting upper and central parts of the county whereas hilly areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and North Balochistan would remain under the influence of cold winds.