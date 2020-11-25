UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Recent Rain Spells Bring Early Intense Winter: PMD

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 02:39 PM

Recent rain spells bring early intense winter: PMD

Recent spells of rain, which have brought intense early cold in most parts of the country, has changed the trend of winters in month of November as compared to previous year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Recent spells of rain, which have brought intense early cold in most parts of the country, has changed the trend of winters in month of November as compared to previous year.

Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik told APP here on Wednesday that these intense weather conditions would persist for next three days.

He said usually these rains, that brings down the temperature to zero, occur in mid of December every year, however, he said this year it was an early onset of chilly weather in most parts of the country including upper region.

He told that these intense chilled weather conditions would start in the mid of December and would prevail till February in various parts of the country.

Talking about the cold winds that entered Sindh region during last 48 hours, he said the westerly cold wave was affecting upper and central parts of the county whereas hilly areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa and North Balochistan would remain under the influence of cold winds.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Winters February November December Rains

Recent Stories

PTI appoints coordinators for its international ch ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Test-and-Trace System Failed to Reach Nearly ..

2 minutes ago

Turkey Expects to Start Coronavirus Vaccination in ..

2 minutes ago

Anti-Smoking International Alliance in London re-e ..

11 minutes ago

Car Blast in Afghanistan's Kandahar Leaves 18 Peop ..

2 minutes ago

DC Sukkur warns shopkeepers against encroachment

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.