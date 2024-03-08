Series Of Rains, Strong Winds, Snowfall Expected From Mar 10
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 05:54 PM
Another series of rains, strong winds and snowfall in upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to start from the evening of March 10, the official of the Meteorological Department said here Friday
Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a notification to all district administrations to stay alert and to take precautionary measures.
Landsliding is expected in upper districts due to snowfall and rains, considering which PDMA has issued directives to the district administration to ensure the availability of heavy machinery.
Meanwhile, PDMA has urged the public to stay away from power lines, dilapidated buildings and structures, signboards and billboards.
Tourists and the local population in sensitive upper areas have been instructed to be aware of weather conditions and take precautionary measures. Whereas, in sensitive districts, messages to the district administration will be conveyed to the local population in local languages.
In any emergency, all concerned organizations have been advised to remain vigilant in maintaining road links and provide alternative routes for traffic in case of road closure.
Rain and snowfall are likely to continue intermittently till March 14.
