UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Weather Turns Pleasant After Rain In Tharparkar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 07:54 PM

Weather turns pleasant after rain in Tharparkar

Following the hot spell of summer the weather turned pleasant in Tharparkar district after rain lashed several parts on Friday decreasing the temperature

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Following the hot spell of summer the weather turned pleasant in Tharparkar district after rain lashed several parts on Friday decreasing the temperature.

Growers particularly chilly and cotton producers of kaloi taluka have expressed their happiness over the rainfall as they were facing an acute shortage of irrigation water.

Rainfall hit different parts of the district including Diplo town and villages of Dahli.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has predicted more rain in the next three days.

Related Topics

Weather Shortage Water Tharparkar Cotton

Recent Stories

Norway eases Covid curbs on travel, sport, and mor ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Deeply Regrets Russia's Decision to Withdraw ..

3 minutes ago

Taliban Attack Two Districts in Afghanistan's Fara ..

3 minutes ago

UK retail sales drop as consumers eat out

5 minutes ago

One more die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago

PTI Govt working to promote agriculture with 7-tim ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.