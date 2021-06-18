Weather turns pleasant after rain in Tharparkar

Following the hot spell of summer the weather turned pleasant in Tharparkar district after rain lashed several parts on Friday decreasing the temperature

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Following the hot spell of summer the weather turned pleasant in Tharparkar district after rain lashed several parts on Friday decreasing the temperature.

Growers particularly chilly and cotton producers of kaloi taluka have expressed their happiness over the rainfall as they were facing an acute shortage of irrigation water.

Rainfall hit different parts of the district including Diplo town and villages of Dahli.

Meanwhile, the Met Department has predicted more rain in the next three days.