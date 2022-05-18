UrduPoint.com

China's Northernmost Province Sees Robust Trade Growth

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2022 | 06:48 PM

China's northernmost province sees robust trade growth

Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, saw its foreign trade in goods grow 34.1 percent year on year to 77.77 billion yuan (about 11.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of this year, customs data showed

HARBIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Heilongjiang, China's northernmost province, saw its foreign trade in goods grow 34.1 percent year on year to 77.77 billion Yuan (about 11.5 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first four months of this year, customs data showed.

From January to April, Heilongjiang's imports rose 38.9 percent to 63.73 billion yuan, while its exports grew 15.6 percent to 14.

04 billion yuan, according to the Harbin customs in the provincial capital.

Its trade with countries along the Belt and Road hit 61.19 billion yuan, accounting for 78.7 percent of the province's total foreign trade. Trade with members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 40 percent.

The province saw robust growth in the exports of labor-intensive products and agricultural products, while imports of agricultural products and iron ore surged in the same period.

Related Topics

Exports China Road Harbin Same January April Billion

Recent Stories

Customs personnel foil bid of smuggling foreign go ..

Customs personnel foil bid of smuggling foreign goods

3 minutes ago
 Coalition govt strives hard to resolve multiple is ..

Coalition govt strives hard to resolve multiple issues faced by country: Shazia ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh minister for resolving problems of Cooperati ..

Sindh minister for resolving problems of Cooperative housing societies' resident ..

3 minutes ago
 OGRA vows attracting private investment, protectin ..

OGRA vows attracting private investment, protecting consumer interest

3 minutes ago
 Two petrol pumps sealed

Two petrol pumps sealed

3 minutes ago
 Two-day special COVID-19 booster dose drive conclu ..

Two-day special COVID-19 booster dose drive concludes

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.