ISS Crew Fix Russian Oxygen Generation System On Space Station - NASA Broadcast

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 06:20 AM

ISS Crew Fix Russian Oxygen Generation System on Space Station - NASA Broadcast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has restored the operation of the Electron-VM oxygen generation system (OGS) in Russia's Zvezda module, according to the crew's talks with the Earth, broadcast by NASA.

Earlier, cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin informed a specialist of the Mission Control Center in the Moscow Region about a system failure. The specialist said it could be caused by the connection of cables by cosmonaut Ivan Vagner in another part of the Zvezda module.

"The Electron is in working mode," cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov told a Mission Control specialist, having installed a container with purified water in the system.

More Stories From World

