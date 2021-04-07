UrduPoint.com
Rossotrudnichestvo Office In Kiev Will Be Closed - Deputy Head

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:32 PM

Rossotrudnichestvo Office in Kiev Will Be Closed - Deputy Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The office of the Russian Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) in Kiev will be closed, but the agency will continue to hold cultural events in Ukraine, despite Kiev's sanctions, Moscow does not intend to break the intergovernmental agreement with Kiev on the opening of cultural centers, the agency's deputy head Pavel Shevtsov told Sputnik.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier enacted the decision of the National Defense and Security Council on sanctions against Rossotrudnichestvo and a number of other enterprises.

"Unfortunately, in accordance with the sanctions imposed by the Ukrainian government against Rossotrudnichestvo, the agency's office building in Kiev will be closed," Shevtsov said.

At the same time, he noted that the agency's activities in Ukraine would continue.

"We do not refuse to hold events in Ukraine.

The pandemic taught us how to effectively use the online format. Many cultural events have already been transferred online using different platforms, now we will be even more actively introducing this type of work. We will look for all opportunities to support people interested in friendship with Russia," the official explained.

Shevtsov also stressed that Moscow did not intend to terminate the intergovernmental agreement with Kiev on the work of cultural centers.

"We do not intend to break the intergovernmental agreement signed back in 1998. The sanctions that are introduced have nothing to do with the operation of the intergovernmental agreement on the opening of centers," he said.

Earlier, State Duma Chairman Viacheslav Volodin said that the State Duma would discuss with the leadership of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Rossotrudnichestvo measures to support compatriots in Ukraine in connection with the new sanctions in Kiev.

