Strikes Target Illegal Militias in Idlib De-Escalation Zone - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Strikes were carried out against illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone, four command posts, ammunition depots were destroyed, 65 militants were eliminated, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"Militants of radical formations operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone do not stop trying to attack objects in the territory controlled by the Syrian government using unmanned aerial vehicles and multiple rocket launchers.

In order to prevent such attempts and in response to the UAV strike inflicted by terrorists on June 23 on the settlement of Qardaha in Latakia province, as a result of which a local resident was killed and a child was injured, high-precision strikes were carried out yesterday on units of illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone. As a result of the strikes, four command posts of the armed forces, four warehouses with weapons and ammunition were destroyed, 65 militants were eliminated," Gurinov said.