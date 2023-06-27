Open Menu

Strikes Target Illegal Militias In Idlib De-Escalation Zone - Russian Military

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Strikes Target Illegal Militias in Idlib De-Escalation Zone - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Strikes were carried out against illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone, four command posts, ammunition depots were destroyed, 65 militants were eliminated, Rear Adm. Oleg Gurinov, the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"Militants of radical formations operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone do not stop trying to attack objects in the territory controlled by the Syrian government using unmanned aerial vehicles and multiple rocket launchers.

In order to prevent such attempts and in response to the UAV strike inflicted by terrorists on June 23 on the settlement of Qardaha in Latakia province, as a result of which a local resident was killed and a child was injured, high-precision strikes were carried out yesterday on units of illegal armed formations in the Idlib de-escalation zone. As a result of the strikes, four command posts of the armed forces, four warehouses with weapons and ammunition were destroyed, 65 militants were eliminated," Gurinov said.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Militants Syria Russia Vehicles Idlib June Government

Recent Stories

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

39 minutes ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

46 minutes ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

46 minutes ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

46 minutes ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

46 minutes ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

52 minutes ago
Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

52 minutes ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

53 minutes ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

53 minutes ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

53 minutes ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

53 minutes ago
 White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to U ..

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World