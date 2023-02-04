US Mulling Sanctions Against Chinese Surveillance Companies Over Export to Iran - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) The United States is considering new sanctions against Chinese companies involved in the production of surveillance equipment, with particular focus on the company that allegedly supplied its products to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing officials familiar with the situation.

The authorities are in advanced discussions on this matter and have specifically targeted Tianjin-based Tiandy Technologies as its surveillance equipment has been allegedly sold to IRGC units, the report said.

Chinese exports of various video-recording equipment to Iran more than doubled in 2022 against the backdrop of nationwide mass protests, as law enforcement agencies started using advanced technology to counter the demonstrations, according to the newspaper.

Both the US State Department and the Treasury Department are considering sanctions against Tiandy Technologies, and in the event that restrictions are imposed, the Chinese company will be cut off from the American financial system and lose its ability to conduct business in US Dollars, the WSJ reported.

In September 2022, a wave of protests against the current government of Iran broke out throughout the country. Riots were ignited by the reports of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the morality police for wearing a hijab improperly. Social media users speculated she had been beaten to death by police officers. Government officials have denied the allegation, stating that Amini suffered a heart attack.