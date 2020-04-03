Agriculture Dept all out to combat locust

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed said on Friday that the Agriculture Department was in touch with all relevant departments to combat locust attack

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed said on Friday that the Agriculture Department was in touch with all relevant departments to combat locust attack.

According to a press release issued here, he said during a visit to tehsil Mankera in district Bhakkar, that it was necessary to continue the process of destroying larvae of locust in areas where it attacked earlier.

He said that surveillance teams of Agriculture Department should speed up their efforts in that regard.

He said that the department was making great efforts to deal with the locust issue.

The secretary said that affected areas of tehsil Athara Hazari had been cleared while positive results had been achieved in Bhakkar with the dedicated efforts of the Agriculture Department and the district administration.