Agriculture emergency declared in Sindh to protect crops from rains

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Friday declared 'Emergency' in the Agriculture Department to save crops from rains predicted by the National Disaster Management Authority (MDNA) here in Sindh.

The leaves of the officers and employees of the department had been cancelled, according to a communique.

Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Ismail Raho, had said that the emergency had been declared in the Agriculture Department in view of the predicted rains.

He said, however, that 98 field teams had been formed to eleminate locusts from the province. He further said that due to the expected rains locusts could extremely damage crops in the deserted areas of the province.

The Minister said that the swarms of locusts on crops spread over 8448 hectares in 12 districts of the province had been eleminated in 24 hours.

He said that the districts included Ghotki, Badin, Khairpur, Sukkur, Sanghar, Kashmore, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Dadu, Jamshoro and Shaheed Benazirabad.

He said that the locusts grow fast owing to heavy rains in deserted areas. He further said that the teams of the agriculture department were working day and night to destroy the locusts.

Survey teams had also been put on alert in deserted areas and the situation was also being monitored, he said.