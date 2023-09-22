Awareness session on joint cultivation of crops held

The Agriculture Extension Department held an awareness session in a village in tehsil Samundri on Friday to promote joint cultivation of oilseeds in sugarcane crop on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :The Agriculture Extension Department held an awareness session in a village in tehsil Samundri on Friday to promote joint cultivation of oilseeds in sugarcane crop on Friday.

The session, held at the outhouse (dera) of a progressive farmer Chaudhry Muhammad Yahya Nasir Lubmerdar at Chak No 439-GB, was attended by a large number of local farmers.

Agriculture Officers Dr Muhammad Naeem and Dr Muhammad Amir Siddique briefed farmers about production technology of canola in sugarcane crop.

They told farmers about rehabilitation methods to maintain fertility of land, strategy about joint cultivation of crops, diseases, insect attack and smog.

Farmers were also told about a subsidy of Rs 5,000 for joint cultivation of crops by the Punjab government, experimental sugarcane plots, canola crop, and sugarcane production competition.

Agriculture Director Chaudhry Abdul Hameed talked about per acre production strategy, role of cotton crop in strengthening national economy, and drives against fake/substandard pesticides, fertilizer and hoarding.

The participants were also apprised about how to look after the crops in the best way.