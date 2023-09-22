Open Menu

Awareness Session On Joint Cultivation Of Crops Held

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Awareness session on joint cultivation of crops held

The Agriculture Extension Department held an awareness session in a village in tehsil Samundri on Friday to promote joint cultivation of oilseeds in sugarcane crop on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :The Agriculture Extension Department held an awareness session in a village in tehsil Samundri on Friday to promote joint cultivation of oilseeds in sugarcane crop on Friday.
The session, held at the outhouse (dera) of a progressive farmer Chaudhry Muhammad Yahya Nasir Lubmerdar at Chak No 439-GB, was attended by a large number of local farmers.
Agriculture Officers Dr Muhammad Naeem and Dr Muhammad Amir Siddique briefed farmers about production technology of canola in sugarcane crop.

They told farmers about rehabilitation methods to maintain fertility of land, strategy about joint cultivation of crops, diseases, insect attack and smog.

Farmers were also told about a subsidy of Rs 5,000 for joint cultivation of crops by the Punjab government, experimental sugarcane plots, canola crop, and sugarcane production competition.
Agriculture Director Chaudhry Abdul Hameed talked about per acre production strategy, role of cotton crop in strengthening national economy, and drives against fake/substandard pesticides, fertilizer and hoarding.
The participants were also apprised about how to look after the crops in the best way.

Related Topics

Attack Technology Government Of Punjab Agriculture Nasir Samundri Cotton Best

Recent Stories

Over 10,000 power pilferers netted across the MEPC ..

Over 10,000 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region so far

1 minute ago
 China's forest products trade fair sees 120-mln-yu ..

China's forest products trade fair sees 120-mln-yuan on-site deals

1 minute ago
 Stock markets mixed as traders eye high interest r ..

Stock markets mixed as traders eye high interest rates for longer

8 minutes ago
 ADB approves 100 mln USD to improve science, techn ..

ADB approves 100 mln USD to improve science, technology of 3 Bangladeshi univers ..

8 minutes ago
 Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) notifies amendments to NBF ..

9 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways doubles daily flights to Kuala Lump ..

Etihad Airways doubles daily flights to Kuala Lumpur

13 minutes ago
ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2024 schedule announced

ICC U19 Men’s CWC 2024 schedule announced

19 minutes ago
 Agricultural Bank of China ups loans for water con ..

Agricultural Bank of China ups loans for water conservancy construction

19 minutes ago
 AJK President advises Poonch University management ..

AJK President advises Poonch University management for timely completion of its ..

19 minutes ago
 Phantom V Fold by TECNO is reshaping trends in the ..

Phantom V Fold by TECNO is reshaping trends in the foldable phone market.

28 minutes ago
 Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

37 minutes ago
 Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany

Nagelsmann named coach of Euro 2024 hosts Germany

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture