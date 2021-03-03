Commissioner plants tree at Mango Orchard Park to inaugurate plantation drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal on Wednesday inaugurated tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Mango Orchard Park here.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said that extensive plantation was indispensable for overcoming climate changes and global warming.

He said that it was important to take good care of planted saplings.

He said that the new technique of plantation "Miyawaki" is being used in Mango Orchard Park which consumes less land while planting more trees.

Commissioner said that flower beds, food court, new rides for children and other recreational facilities will be included in the park. He said that an amount of Rs 60 million has been issued for this purpose. He directed timely completion of the development work of the park.