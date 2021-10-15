DC Abbottabad distributes Kissan Card among farmers

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (r) Nadeem Nasir Friday distributed Kissan Cards and distributed wheat seeds at discounted rates under the management of the Abbottabad agriculture department

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (r) Nadeem Nasir Friday distributed Kissan Cards and distributed wheat seeds at discounted rates under the management of the Abbottabad agriculture department.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Nasir said that under this program, farmers will get subsidies on wheat, fertilizers and pesticides which will be transferred to their accounts through Kissan Cards.

He also appreciated this by government and urged the farmers to take full advantage of the subsidy provided by the government.

The program was also attended by District Finance Officer and Planning Tariqullah, District Director Agriculture Mukhtiar Yousafzai, Sajid Khan and other officers and farmers.