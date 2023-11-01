Open Menu

Efforts Underway To Boost Agricultural Sector In Mirpurkhas Division

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Mirpurkhas, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Mirpurkhas Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Faisal Ahmed Uqeli on Wednesday chaired a meeting with the managing committee members to discuss the launch of agricultural projects for the people of Mirpurkhas division.

During the meeting, in-depth discussions were held on topics such as the activation of a juice laboratory, water supply for agricultural purposes, the introduction of agricultural commodities that can thrive in saltwater conditions, and strategies for increasing agricultural production.

These concerted efforts reflect the commitment to elevating the agricultural sector and improving the livelihoods of farmers in the Mirpurkhas division.

The meeting was attended by several key figures, including Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Dr. Rashid Masood Khan, Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Abdul Halim Jagirani, Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Wali Muhammad Baloch, Prof.

Dr. Jann Muhammad Mari from Sindh Agricultural University, the Director of Sindh Horticulture Research in Mirpurkhas, the Director of Nara Canal, Israr Ahmad Rind, Public Health Xen, Haji Mohammad Umar Bughio from Sindh Abadgar board, Zahid Bharguri, General Secretary of Sindh Chamber of Agriculture, Nawab Abdul Sattar, a member of Abadgar Board, and Khadim Hussain Bharani, Divisional President of Sindh Chamber of Agriculture. The meeting also saw participation from the President of Umerkot district and representatives from Tharparkar and Umerkot districts.

The meeting concluded with the participants expressing their commitment to working together to implement the proposed agricultural projects and bring about a revolution in the agricultural industry in the Mirpurkhas division.

