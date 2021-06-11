Experts advise no pesticides spray on cotton during first 60 days

Additional secretary agriculture South Punjab Barakullah Khan advised farmers to avoid spraying pesticides on cotton crop during first 60 days to avoid bringing crop under 'stress' during critical phases of growth

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Additional secretary agriculture South Punjab Barakullah Khan advised farmers to avoid spraying pesticides on cotton crop during first 60 days to avoid bringing crop under 'stress' during critical phases of growth.

Addressing around 50 agriculture field officers at a one-day training workshop on tackling pink bollworm at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan, he said that if farmers think that the spray was inevitable during first 60 days then they should first contact the agriculture officials and follow their guidelines.

Director CCRI Multan Dr. Zahid Mahmood said that application of Mechanical Boll Picker and PB-Ropes was proving successful in pink bollworm management.

He said that CCRI was arranging different training programmes in cooperation with agriculture extension department and others that would prove to be beneficial in improving cotton production.

Barakullah Khan appreciated the role of CCRI Multan scientists in resolving farmers'cotton related problems. He said that cotton was the lifeline of economy and all stakeholders need to join their energies to work for its development.

Head of entomology department, CCRI Multan, Dr. Rabia Saeed, disclosed that number of reported cotton enemy pests in Pakistan was highest among the cotton producing countries of the world.

An official put the figure of reported cotton enemy pests in Pakistan at around 150, however, added that few of them were playing dangerous role.

Dr. Rabia Saeed said that out of so many pests, pink bollworm posed the greater threat. She said that cotton enjoys paramount importance in economy but added it was equally sensitive due to incidence of pests. She said that application of PB-Ropes and pheromone traps proved successful against pink bollworm. She also highlighted how to use chemical spray, when and in what quantity to tackle pink bollworm.

Scientific officer Syed Ashfaq Ali Shah apprised officials of biological control techniques for pest control while Shabana Wazir gave an insight into benefits of bio-pesticides. Muhammad Iqbal Arif spoke about pest management through pesticides in view of their efficacy.

Additional secretaries Barakullah Khan and Syed Naveed Alam besides officials of Crop Reporting, agriculture extension and south Punjab secretariat attended the workshop as trainees.

Participants later visited entomology laboratory and leaf technology trial farm.