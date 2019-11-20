UrduPoint.com
Farmers Being Given Wheat Seeds On Concessionary Rate

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:13 PM

Punjab Agriculture department is providing 432,500 sacks carrying seeds of high yielding wheat varieties to the registered farmers at concessionary price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture department is providing 432,500 sacks carrying seeds of high yielding wheat varieties to the registered farmers at concessionary price.

A spokesman for the Agriculture department said on Wednesday that certified varieties including Faisalabad 2008, Ujala 2016, Pakistan 13, Onaaj 2017, Fateh Jhang 2017, Barani 17, Zankool 2016 and Fakkhar Bhakkar were being given on subsidy.

He said seeds were being provided by dealers of Punjab Seed Corporation, Jalandhar Seed Corporation, Abaad Seed Corporation, Harral Seed Corporation, Neelum Seed Corporation and Agriculture Extension Centres.

The spokesman said that above Rs 9 million had been allocated under Agriculture Emergency Programme to increase per acre yield of wheat.

He said, in five years, the project would help to enhance an overall per acre wheat yield to 7 maund.

