NANJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The foreign direct investment (FDI) in actual use in the agricultural sector in east China's Jiangsu Province reached 283 million U.S. Dollars in the first half of this year, authorities said Tuesday.

The value was 9.

7 percent higher year on year, according to the provincial department of agriculture and rural affairs.

Since 2010, the province has introduced nearly 1,600 foreign-funded agricultural projects and the FDI in actual use has totaled 13.1 billion Yuan.

The investment projects have gradually expanded from farming and breeding to processing, tourism and other sectors involving the Primary, secondary and tertiary industries.