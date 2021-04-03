Forests Deptt plants saplings at 5000 kanals private land

The Forest Department, Rawalpindi has planted saplings at over 5000 kanals private land under ongoing spring plantation campaign 2021, said District Range Forest Officer, Sher Afzal Raja

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :The Forest Department, Rawalpindi has planted saplings at over 5000 kanals private land under ongoing spring plantation campaign 2021, said District Range Forest Officer, Sher Afzal Raja.

Talking to APP he informed that the spring tree plantation campaign 2021 had been launched in the division and all out efforts were being made to make the campaign a success.

He informed that "PLANT FOR Pakistan" campaign had been inaugurated in February and the department had planted a large number of saplings under the Prime Minister's Ten billion Tree Tsunami programme.

He said, saplings on 5000 kanals private land were planted in Rawalpindi and Chakwal districts.

He said, under the spring plantation campaign, saplings were being planted in government forests, on the land of several government departments, Defence Department and private lands in the region.

Saplings of different species like Chir pine, Rubinia, Poplar and others were being planted under the campaign, he added.

He expressed the confidence that the plantation targets would be achieved by the end of spring season.

He disclosed that spring Tree Plantation Campaign 2021 is in full swing in the region.

Massive tree plantation is being carried out in the division as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and on the special directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Due to effective awareness campaigns, the trend of planting saplings had increased considerably and the citizens had started playing their due role.

He said that the staff members of the department had been activated to make sure proper forestation in their respective areas which were inspected by the senior forest officers.

All necessary arrangements were also made to make the spring plantation program a success which would continue till April end, he added.

He said, the forests play an important role in supporting and maintaining ecological systems and cycles.

