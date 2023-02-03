Genetic improvement can enhance milk, meat production: Genetic improvement is imperative to enhance milk and meat production, says Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan

Genetic improvement is imperative to enhance milk and meat production, says Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Genetic improvement is imperative to enhance milk and meat production, says Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

He was addressing a seminar on "Business Startup Skills" arranged by Faculty of Animal Husbandry in collaboration with Small & Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA) with a theme to educate/train the students going to complete their degree and interested masses regarding Livestock/Dairy farming. SMEDA team including Dr. Naureen, Dr. Adnan and their master trainer Manqoosh-ur-Rehman shared their knowledge.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Iqrar Ahmad said that agriculture was backbone of the economy and the students should equip themselves with entrepreneurial skills so that they could become job provider rather than job seekers.

He said that livestock and dairy sectors have vast opportunity for employment. "However, genetic improvement is important to enhance milk and meat production", he said, adding that the UAF was committed to address the issues of agricultural sector especially problems of livestock and dairy sector.

He also appreciated the efforts of Faculty of Animal Husbandry for organizing skill-oriented business startup seminar.

Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry Prof Dr Qamar Bilal said that they were striving hard to produce such manpower as would be well-competent and well-suited in the industry.

He also mentioned that to enhance milk and meat production was essential to ensure food security.

Director Institute of Dairy Sciences Dr. Riaz Ahmad Virk, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Younas and Dr. Sibtain Ahmad and others also spoke in the seminar.