IRSA releases 102,500 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 102,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,900 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 102,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 49,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1482.15 feet, which was 90.15 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 24,800 cusecs and outflow as 48,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1182.75 feet, which was 142.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,600 cusecs and 37,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 75,500, 50,200 and 11,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 10,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.