IRSA releases 234894 cusecs water

Mon 20th September 2021 | 01:18 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 234894 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 164295 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 234894 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 164295 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1522.79 feet, which was 136.79 feet higher than its dead level of 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded at 96500 and 155000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1190.30 feet, which was 140.03 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 17901 and 30000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 177184, 137684 and 75525 cusecs respectively.�Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 16300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 33594 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

