IRSA releases 32,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 32,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 42,400 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1470.73 feet, which was 78.73 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 15,300 cusecs each.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1170.80 feet, which was 130.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,400 cusecs and 1,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 31,200, 23,200 and 8,300 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 8,600 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.