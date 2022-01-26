IRSA releases 42919 cusecs water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 42919 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53584 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1448.96 feet, which was 56.96 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as16300 and 14000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1139.00 feet, which was 89.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8480 and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 20339, 24228 and 18910 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 20804 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.