UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 42919 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 05:10 PM

IRSA releases 42919 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 42919 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53584 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Wednesday released 42919 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 53584 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1448.96 feet, which was 56.96 feet higher than its dead level 1392 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as16300 and 14000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1139.00 feet, which was 89.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded 8480 and 115 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 20339, 24228 and 18910 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 8000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 20804 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Construction of new gas terminals be linked to sto ..

Construction of new gas terminals be linked to storage: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 minutes ago
 Div admin takes measures for uninterrupted LPG sup ..

Div admin takes measures for uninterrupted LPG supply

9 minutes ago
 DC visits various city areas

DC visits various city areas

9 minutes ago
 PSX gains 67 points to close at 44,955 points

PSX gains 67 points to close at 44,955 points

9 minutes ago
 Section 144 imposed in Kohat for polio safety team ..

Section 144 imposed in Kohat for polio safety teams

9 minutes ago
 PM Imran Khan wishes Malayasia's Mahathir a speedy ..

PM Imran Khan wishes Malayasia's Mahathir a speedy recovery

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>