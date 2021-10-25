UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 88397 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 01:06 PM

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 88397 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 89157 cusecs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 88397 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 89157 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1511.30 feet, which was 119.03 feet higher than its dead level of 1392 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 31900 and 35000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1180.00 feet, which was 130.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1050.00 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 13860 and 10000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, and Sukkur was recorded at 36175 , 35847 , and 35995 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total 7100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 36297 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

