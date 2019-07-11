UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Livestock Development Provides Base For Economic Development, Farmers Prosperity: Sardar Hasnain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 08:41 PM

Livestock development provides base for economic development, farmers prosperity: Sardar Hasnain

Punjab minister for livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur said development of livestock sector provides base to economic development and farmers prosperity

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab minister for livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur said development of livestock sector provides base to economic development and farmers prosperity.

He said livestock sector alone can retire our foreign debt if proper focus was paid to it.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the departmental matters at Directorate of Livestock following his visits to LES and Semen Production Units Qaderabad here Thursday. During the meeting, the minister was briefed on departmental matters.

The minister sought proposals from all the district officials for excellent completion of various tasks in the department and directed to get real objectives of vaccination.

He also directed to involve the genuine communities in hens distribution scheme in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Referring to the challenges faced by the farmers, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur said that in the wake of today's global village, the increasing demand of animal fodders needs fast paced development in livestock. He stressed upon the need for proper training of farmers by experts. The minister told that in this connection, a model union council would be established in Sahiwal where farmers would be imparted related training.

Later, the minister planted tree at Livestock Complex.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Global Village National University All From Sahiwal

Recent Stories

Commissioner distributes cricket kits among player ..

1 minute ago

Two housemaid arrested on allegedly stealing valua ..

1 minute ago

Boris Johnson 'Damaged' by Refusal to Back Envoy t ..

1 minute ago

China Letting US Down by Not Buying American Agric ..

1 minute ago

Ulema urge pilgrims to avoid political, religious ..

9 minutes ago

Acting Mayor Karachi visits Landhi Cardiac Centre

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.