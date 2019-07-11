Livestock development provides base for economic development, farmers prosperity: Sardar Hasnain

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab minister for livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur said development of livestock sector provides base to economic development and farmers prosperity.

He said livestock sector alone can retire our foreign debt if proper focus was paid to it.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the departmental matters at Directorate of Livestock following his visits to LES and Semen Production Units Qaderabad here Thursday. During the meeting, the minister was briefed on departmental matters.

The minister sought proposals from all the district officials for excellent completion of various tasks in the department and directed to get real objectives of vaccination.

He also directed to involve the genuine communities in hens distribution scheme in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Referring to the challenges faced by the farmers, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur said that in the wake of today's global village, the increasing demand of animal fodders needs fast paced development in livestock. He stressed upon the need for proper training of farmers by experts. The minister told that in this connection, a model union council would be established in Sahiwal where farmers would be imparted related training.

Later, the minister planted tree at Livestock Complex.