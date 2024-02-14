MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture(MNSUA) conducted a practical demonstration of farm machinery and drone technology at Jalalpur Farm, in which progressive farmers participated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture(MNSUA) conducted a practical demonstration of farm machinery and drone technology at Jalalpur Farm, in which progressive farmers participated.

Corn Cob is a self-propelled machine that picks the last rows of maize crop in four lines at once and also separates the stalks. The cobs are collected in a tank which is later shifted to another trailer through a specific system. The husks are shredded and spread on the ground, which is later incorporated into the soil through a rotavator or disc plow, increasing organic matter content.

The machine can pick corn cobs from one acre in an hour. In addition to picking, practical training on drone spray technology was also conducted, shedding light on the revolutionary application of drone spray technology in large agricultural areas.

Dr Abdul Ghaffar Deputy Director of University Farms, explained how drone sprays can accurately spray pesticides, fertilizers, and other chemicals with precision, minimizing environmental impacts and increasing crop yields.

Dr Abdul Ghaffar was present along with Mahmood Alam Khan and Abid Raza, and they informed the farmers that mechanized cultivation is crucial for increasing productivity and enhancing operational efficiency, and tasks can be performed in a timely manner.

With Pakistan's population reaching nearly 250 million, there is an essential need for mechanized cultivation and harvesting to fulfill food requirements. It has been proven worldwide that mechanized cultivation and harvesting can significantly increase productivity.