Open Menu

MNSUA Conducts Farm Machinery, Drone Technology Demo

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 11:35 PM

MNSUA conducts farm machinery, drone technology demo

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture(MNSUA) conducted a practical demonstration of farm machinery and drone technology at Jalalpur Farm, in which progressive farmers participated

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture(MNSUA) conducted a practical demonstration of farm machinery and drone technology at Jalalpur Farm, in which progressive farmers participated.

Corn Cob is a self-propelled machine that picks the last rows of maize crop in four lines at once and also separates the stalks. The cobs are collected in a tank which is later shifted to another trailer through a specific system. The husks are shredded and spread on the ground, which is later incorporated into the soil through a rotavator or disc plow, increasing organic matter content.

The machine can pick corn cobs from one acre in an hour. In addition to picking, practical training on drone spray technology was also conducted, shedding light on the revolutionary application of drone spray technology in large agricultural areas.

Dr Abdul Ghaffar Deputy Director of University Farms, explained how drone sprays can accurately spray pesticides, fertilizers, and other chemicals with precision, minimizing environmental impacts and increasing crop yields.

Dr Abdul Ghaffar was present along with Mahmood Alam Khan and Abid Raza, and they informed the farmers that mechanized cultivation is crucial for increasing productivity and enhancing operational efficiency, and tasks can be performed in a timely manner.

With Pakistan's population reaching nearly 250 million, there is an essential need for mechanized cultivation and harvesting to fulfill food requirements. It has been proven worldwide that mechanized cultivation and harvesting can significantly increase productivity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drone Nawaz Sharif Technology Agriculture Tank From Million

Recent Stories

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

Textile industry at verge of collapse, warns APTMA

27 minutes ago
 Government taking serious steps to ensure good gov ..

Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmi ..

29 minutes ago
 ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufacture ..

ECC okay increase proposal for locally manufactured vehicles in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

HBL PSL 9: Exciting new talent set to shine

43 minutes ago
 Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

Man killed,3 injured in road mishap

45 minutes ago
 ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global imag ..

ASTP significantly elevates Pakistan's global image: Faisal Yousuf

2 hours ago
Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

Sindh cabinet meeting on Feb 20

2 hours ago
 Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

Drug peddler, gutka supplier arrested

2 hours ago
 03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunge ..

03 killed and 18 injured as passenger wagon plunges into ravine in Hajeera (AJK)

2 hours ago
 ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs

ATC declares 30 PTI workers as POs

2 hours ago
 PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potent ..

PPIB DG stresses need to harness hydropower potential

2 hours ago
 7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab

7 killed, 1270 injured in 1181 RTCs in Punjab

2 hours ago

More Stories From Agriculture