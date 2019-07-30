Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture launches fish culture experiment in salty water

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Tuesday launched fish culture experiments at its Jalalpur Pirwala research farm to assess production results in salt water and open a window of opportunity for farmers to make their unutilized barren land profitable

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Tuesday launched fish culture experiments at its Jalalpur Pirwala research farm to assess production results in salt water and open a window of opportunity for farmers to make their unutilized barren land profitable.

Assistant Professor of Fisheries department Dr. Naheed Bano released fish into two experimental ponds at a ceremony to promote fish farming in Jalalpur Pirwala, an area where ground water is brackish or salty and large swathes of land remain unutilized.

The fish culture experiment would open a new window of opportunity for farmers to get started with profitable business of fish farming, she said on the occasion.

Fish is one of the most sought after food rich in good proteins and other valuable ingredients.

Registrar MNSUA Imran Mahmood, regional manager PMO Multan Najam Us Saqib, deputy project manager PMO Lahore Ali Raza,assistant director fisheries Lahore Tayyab, assistant director fisheries Muzaffargarh Ashir Azeem, Nabeel Ahmad Ikram, farm manager Abid Raza, engineer Iqbal and other officials were present.

An MNSUA official said that the university was also planning to launch a research project for production of shrimps some time later.