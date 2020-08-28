North China builds smart logistics park for agricultural products

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The construction of a smart cold-chain logistics park for agricultural products has begun in Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, according to the Hebei-Xinfadi Group.

The logistics park project is designed to ensure the safe and stable supply of agricultural products to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, said the group.

With a total floor area of 631,200 square meters, the integrated cold-chain logistics park will provide cold storage for up to 500,000 tonnes of agricultural products.

The planned investment is 3.67 billion Yuan (about 534.35 million U.S. Dollars).The project will serve the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and will be put into operation in August 2021.

It is expected to integrate related logistics resources and help create a regional logistics network by providing smart cold-chain storage for fresh agricultural products.