UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

North China Builds Smart Logistics Park For Agricultural Products

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:18 PM

North China builds smart logistics park for agricultural products

The construction of a smart cold-chain logistics park for agricultural products has begun in Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, according to the Hebei-Xinfadi Group

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The construction of a smart cold-chain logistics park for agricultural products has begun in Baoding, north China's Hebei Province, according to the Hebei-Xinfadi Group.

The logistics park project is designed to ensure the safe and stable supply of agricultural products to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, said the group.

With a total floor area of 631,200 square meters, the integrated cold-chain logistics park will provide cold storage for up to 500,000 tonnes of agricultural products.

The planned investment is 3.67 billion Yuan (about 534.35 million U.S. Dollars).The project will serve the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and will be put into operation in August 2021.

It is expected to integrate related logistics resources and help create a regional logistics network by providing smart cold-chain storage for fresh agricultural products.

Related Topics

China Baoding August Billion Million

Recent Stories

Indian player among ten CSK members tested positiv ..

2 minutes ago

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

14 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

21 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

26 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

27 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to prote ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.