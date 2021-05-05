UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 10 Million Fruit Trees Planted In Punjab During Last Few Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 03:17 PM

Over 10 million fruit trees planted in Punjab during last few years

Provincial agriculture department has planted ten (10) million fruit trees in Punjab with active cooperation and participation of farming community during last few years as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve environment while enhancing agriculture production

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Provincial agriculture department has planted ten (10) million fruit trees in Punjab with active cooperation and participation of farming community during last few years as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve environment while enhancing agriculture production.

The milestone achievement was made possible as part of an ongoing Rs 67 billion project that was mainly focused on enhancing agriculture production in irrigated agriculture areas through provision of drip/sprinkler irrigation system, lining of water courses and provision of machinery under highly subsidized mechanism, besides construction of ponds to collect and store rainwater for agriculture in non-irrigated areas.

The water management department, in addition to executing project focusing on main features, also ensured plantation of over 10 million fruit trees of olive, kino, dates, lemon, mango, lychee, grapes, guava, peach, Loquat and others.

Local farmers contributed 40 per cent resources under this fruit tree plantation initiative that would not only slow down the environmental degradation phenomenon but would also be helpful in achieving national food security goals.

So far, 3000 laser land levelers have been provided to the farmers and 12000 acre area brought under drip/sprinkler irrigation system under the project, agriculture spokesman said and appealed the farmers to avail the opportunity to benefit from the government's farmers-friendly initiative and contribute to the national development process.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Water Agriculture Mango From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs’ IP protection efforts get the UAE ..

3 minutes ago

Moderna Vaccine Approved for Emergency Use in Phil ..

2 minutes ago

Swiss court removes prosecutor investigating Infan ..

2 minutes ago

IMF urges global tax consensus, warns of trade war ..

7 minutes ago

IS 'blows up' Iraq oil wells, kills policeman: off ..

7 minutes ago

Israel president eyes new candidate to form govern ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.