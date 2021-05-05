Over 10 million fruit trees planted in Punjab during last few years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Provincial agriculture department has planted ten (10) million fruit trees in Punjab with active cooperation and participation of farming community during last few years as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve environment while enhancing agriculture production.

The milestone achievement was made possible as part of an ongoing Rs 67 billion project that was mainly focused on enhancing agriculture production in irrigated agriculture areas through provision of drip/sprinkler irrigation system, lining of water courses and provision of machinery under highly subsidized mechanism, besides construction of ponds to collect and store rainwater for agriculture in non-irrigated areas.

The water management department, in addition to executing project focusing on main features, also ensured plantation of over 10 million fruit trees of olive, kino, dates, lemon, mango, lychee, grapes, guava, peach, Loquat and others.

Local farmers contributed 40 per cent resources under this fruit tree plantation initiative that would not only slow down the environmental degradation phenomenon but would also be helpful in achieving national food security goals.

So far, 3000 laser land levelers have been provided to the farmers and 12000 acre area brought under drip/sprinkler irrigation system under the project, agriculture spokesman said and appealed the farmers to avail the opportunity to benefit from the government's farmers-friendly initiative and contribute to the national development process.