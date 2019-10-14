UrduPoint.com
Planning For Five-year Agriculture Development Program Done: KP Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 07:23 PM

Planning for five-year agriculture development program done: KP Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan Monday said the provincial government has finalized five-year agriculture development program in the province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Prime Minister Initiative for backyard poultry program in KP here, he said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government was working on emergency reforms in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, irrigation sectors and had initiated various projects under Annual Development Program and Public Sector Development Program.

He said poultry program was also part of the PM's initiatives for poverty alleviation and to empower the poor people, adding that KP province is distinguished from other provinces of the country due to livestock.

He said the government would promote livestock to increase meat and milk production to generate revenue.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister KP Mehmood Khan, Federal Minister for food Security and Research Sahibzada Mohammad Mehmood Sultan, Adviser to the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahzad Arbab, PTI senior leader Jahangir Tarin and MNAs and MPAs attended the function.

